Travelers at Evansville Regional Airport keeping COVID-19 in mind as holiday travel wraps up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Despite a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant and bad weather across the midwestern, some travelers who passed through Evansville Regional Airport say they largely avoided the problems that plagued other airports in the region.

David Houston says it was smooth sailing as he flew from Atlanta to Evansville Sunday, but he notes he kept COVID-19 on his mind. Houston says he tried to keep his distance from another man who was coughing, moving his luggage away from him, and using sanitation.

For some, like Kenny Guinto, traveling this holiday season was actually smoother than it was last year. Guinto, who came from Louisiana to visit family, says traveling this year was less hectic.

Still, not everyone was so lucky. Savannah Poehl made an unexpected detour to Evansville on her way from Chicago to Houston after delays caused her to miss a connecting flight in Nashville several times. Poehl says she’s just going to drive next time she travels.