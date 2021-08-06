Travelers impacted by nationwide airline issues

(WEHT) – Across the nation, hundreds of passengers are stranded at airports after Spirit Airlines canceled half of their flights on Friday.

Officials with Evansville Regional Airport say they haven’t experienced many cancellations, but some passengers say they have seen first hand some of the problems as they traveled through airports across the country. Many of the problems they say are happening as more people start to travel again.

EVV officials say they have enough crew members at home, but they will continue to monitor the situation nationwide.