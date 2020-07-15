Traveling City Hall will now be a Feed Evansville pick-up location

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says Wednesday’s Traveling City Hall will not happen, but will instead be a pick-up location for Feed Evansville.
The pick-up location will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Anthony Oates Park near Woodland Park Apartments.
Feed Evansville was created to help fight food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. They offer a grocery pickup/delivery service for purchase every week for $40. The food is meant for a family of four. You can order with a credit, debit, or SNAP card. To learn more, just go to Feed Evansville’s Facebook page.
(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)
