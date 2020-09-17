Traveling COVID-19 testing unit launching in western Kentucky

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT)- Health First announced it will launch a traveling COVID-19 testing unit and work with local health officials to identify areas of need across western Kentucky.

Officials say the unit will enhance testing opportunities in communities with a Health First clinic, including Calhoun, Clay, Earlington, Henderson, Owensboro, Morganfield, Princeton and Providence, as well as providing more access to testing by removing barriers, including transportation.

Testing is free of charge and open to all ages, though people under 18 years old will need parental consent. People do not need to be county residents to be tested, nor do they need symptoms. No appointments are necessary and test results from a mouth swab, rather than the more invasive nasal swab, are typically available within 24 to 36 hours. People awaiting results should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to limit the potential spread of the virus.

Information on when the testing unit will be in your area can be found on their website and Facebook page.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: