Tree blocks road in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says State Road 57 just south of Boonville New Harmony is blocked due to a tree in the roadway.

Deputies advise drivers to avoid the area.

Earlier Monday, a different part of State Road 57 was closed after a car accident.

This story will be updated when the roadway is reopened.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

