Tree blocks road in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says State Road 57 just south of Boonville New Harmony is blocked due to a tree in the roadway.
Deputies advise drivers to avoid the area.
Earlier Monday, a different part of State Road 57 was closed after a car accident.
This story will be updated when the roadway is reopened.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)
