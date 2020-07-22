Tree dedicated for 100th Vanderburgh County 4H Fair

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – There will be no in-person activities at this year’s Vanderburgh County 4H Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, but officials dedicated a tree for the fair’s 100th anniversary on Tuesday.

Officials say while it’s disappointing they will not be able to hold a traditional fair this year, it was good to get together for this event.

“We did have this tree in our plans to dedicate it during the fair, and we had it planted last fall. So, we thought you know, we could social distance and wear our masks and still get this done during 2020, just to have an event we could all get together for,” said volunteer Sara Petrig.

Officials say they will be hosting a virtual fair this year.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)