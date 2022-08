DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night.

Dispatch says they are unsure if anyone was injured in the incident. Eyewitness News reached out to Sheriff Barry Smith and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive it.

