Tree lighting ceremony in Evansville honors organ and tissue donors

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Donor Network hosted the 14th annual Night of Light in Evansville in honor of organ donors on Wednesday.

The tree lighting ceremony took place at the corner of Locust Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. across the street from the Ford Center. The families of organ, tissue and eye donors decorated a tree prior to the ceremony by bringing an ornament to hang in honor of their loved one who gave the gift of life.

Hoosiers can sign up to become organ donors by registering online. For more information, or to register, click here.