Tree planted to honor slain Sturgis teen

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT)- Members of the Sturgis community came to Coffey Park Sunday afternoon to remember a son and a friend. A magnolia tree was planted to honor Dawsun Stevens after he died from injuries sustained during an incident at the park in August.

Stevens’ mother, Kristie Brasher said he had a goodness that shown in everything that he did. Sturgis mayor Doug Rodgers added that Stevens had a great personality and was a big part of the community.

Dawsun had an outstanding personality and he was always smiling…. you could be having a terrible day and you could run into him anywhere… and he could always make you smile. Doug Rodgers

One of the sponsors, Carlene Thomas says she hopes the tree helps Stevens’ family heal as it grows. Brasher added that she hopes the tree’s roots grow strong as a reminder of Steven’s bond with his community.

One person, Isaak “Chase” Hogan has been charged in connection to Stevens’ death. Stevens was just 19 years old.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)