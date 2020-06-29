Tres Reynas in Evansville to close permanently

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Latin restaurant, Tres Reynas, posted on their Facebook saying the restaurant will be closing permanently. Earlier this month, a Facebook post said the restaurant would close temporarily due to a family emergency.
Back in January, Evansville Police say a camera was discovered in the soap dispenser in the women’s bathroom. Restaurant owners said the suspect, Marcos Leon, was a former employee. Police believe Leon acted alone. His trial is set for Oct. 9.
(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)
