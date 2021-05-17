Tri-County YMCA announces Perry County survey

FERDINAND, Ind (WEHT) – The Tri-County YMCA have announced a Community Needs Assessment survey focusing on Perry County and the surrounding area. The survey will be open from May 17 to June 19.

The Perry County Community Needs Assessment will consist of a survey and a series of community interviews. The goal of the survey is to identify the needs of the residents and employees of Perry County and the surrounding area. The data will be shared through a series of focus groups and community stakeholder interviews.

To participate in the community needs assessment survey, click here.