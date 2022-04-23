HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Tri-Fest is in Henderson this weekend, and Saturday’s weather was perfect for the outdoor festivities. This is the first Tri-Fest in two years because of COVID.

Thousands came for opening day, and today there was a potentially record setting crowd. People were excited to spend their weekend in the great weather with food and games.

Jim Smith with the Henderson Lions Club says they’re excited to give back by selling lemon shakeups.

“We look forward to taking the funds that we raise, the donations that are given, and putting them back into the community. That’s what we’re all about,” says Smith.

The fun continues Sunday with food and rides starting at noon and will go on until 5 in the evening.