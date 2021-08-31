Tri-State athletes and coaches selected to compete for Team Kentucky in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Some Owensboro area athletes and coaches will compete for Team Kentucky next year at the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida.

Hawesville’s Kevin Rates will compete in track and field. He has been competing for 30 years, but this will be his first trip to the USA Games. Torrey Thompson of Rockport is competing for the first time. Unified Partner Mark McKinney of Beaver Dam and Coach Bud Coffman of Hartford will join Thompson as part of the Team Kentucky Bocce delegation.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando next June.