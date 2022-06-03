NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Two gas stations in Newburgh are reporting prices of $5.19 per gallon as of Friday morning. But it gets worse…

AAA reports the national average cost for the price of a gallon of unleaded gas raised 5 cents on Friday to reach a total of $4.76. Several gas stations in the Tri-State area are reporting prices well above this average, including Mount Carmel, Illinois, which is reporting gas prices of $5.29. Henderson is reporting the lowest cost in the Tri-State at $4.39 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas according to AAA is $5.58, but Jasper is reporting diesel prices as high as $5.99. The lowest price of diesel in the Tri-State is also found in Henderson at $5.17.