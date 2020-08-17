Tri-State business named on Inc. 5000 list five years in a row

(WEHT)- Nix Companies announced it is number 1242 on Inc. magazines annual Inc. 5000 list. The list looks at the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Previously, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia all received their first national exposure as honorees on the list.

Nix Companies have seen three-year revenue growth of 362 percent, more than double the median rate on the Inc. 5000 list of 165 percent. The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring companies on the list is scheduled to begin October 23. Nix is a diversified metal solutions provider of industrial products, manufacturing, and maintenance contracting founded in 1902.

