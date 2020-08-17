Tri-State business woman running for EVSC Board

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Tri-State businesswoman Amy Word announced she plans on running for the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board in District Three.
Word owns Lamasco’s Bar and Grill and Amy’s on Franklin. Word says she has a teaching background in the EVSC and plans to formally file on Friday.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)
