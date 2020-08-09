Tri-State businessman cleaning Haynie’s Corner graffiti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A local businessman has cleaned up some of the graffiti left in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District.

This comes after walls and doors in the district were tagged with graffiti over the past several weeks. However, the owner of Mr. Sudsy Mobile Wash says he doesn’t feel it’s fair to the property owners to pick up the tab for removing it.

By giving back, Evansville and all the communities, they are what keeps me going. So I want to give back to the community so i’m doing my part, by showing thankfulness and fixing this stuff. Blaine Lynch- Mr. Sudsy Mobile Wash

Lynch says he’s working with other businesses to figure out what can be done to cover the graffiti since the solution he used could pull the paint off some of the buildings affected.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 9, 2020)

