Tri-State celebrates Big Game

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- After weeks of anticipation, some Tri-Staters celebrated the Big Game by going to bars and restaurants like Legends Sports Bar and Grill off Highway 54 in Owensboro.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Big Game plans across the country. A recent study from the National Retail Federation showed only three percent of people interviewed said they’d go to a bar or restaurant for the Big Game.

However. Christina Borman came to Legends before the game on Sunday with her fiancé, like they have throughout the season. Still, Borman says they’re trying to stay safe while also supporting local businesses.

Legends assistant general manager Jo Jo Melton says they’ve managed to have a successful run during the football season, despite ups and downs as a result of the pandemic. Melton says the restaurant instituted safety precautions to keep employees and customers safe, including limiting capacity to 50 percent and asking customers to wear a mask unless they’re sitting at a table.

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)