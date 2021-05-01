Tristate celebrates Kentucky Derby

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 147th Run for the Roses has come and gone. Fortunately for horse racing fans and venues like Ellis Park, this year’s event went much more normally than last year’s.

Not only did a horse trained by prolific trainer Bob Baffert win, fans and spectators returned to the Henderson track to watch the Kentucky Derby in style, complete with big hats and perhaps a little gambling as well.

Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Inman said it was a beautiful day to be outside for the Derby, with people filling the track’s apron and pavilion, days after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear relaxed the state’s mask mandate outdoors. Inman says the staff and the guests are happy, ready for another racing season.

While the people who bet on Medina Spirit had more reason to be happy Saturday, people like Rinesha Prather says they’re just happy to be back at Ellis Park. Prather says she’s looked forward to the Derby for over a year and is excited to be reunited with the derby day atmosphere.

It wasn’t just Kentuckians getting in on the derby day festivities, though. Redeemer Newburgh held a food truck festival, complete with Derby-themed activities. Pastor Tom Wenig says they planned to have a hobby horse race, as well as a ‘best derby hat’ competition for fun and small prizes.

And in case anyone didn’t quite get enough horse racing Saturday, Ellis Park will have more races this summer.

(This story was originally published on May 1, 2021)