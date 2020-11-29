Tri-State celebrates Small Business Saturday

(WEHT)- The holiday season is finally here and for small businesses in the Tri-State, that means crucial sales after a difficult year, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District hosted a Small Business Saturday event along Main St. featuring store booths and volunteers wrapping presents to raise money for the YWCA. Jennifer Scales, who owns Y Factor in downtown Evansville, says the weekend is a good opportunity to get their holiday shopping done early and safely.

There’s been a lot of different businesses with hardships and so get out and get something unique you can’t find in a box store, I think this weekend is a perfect opportunity to do so. Jennifer Scales

Local shopper Brad Simms says he wants to support the community any way he can and encourages other Tri-Staters to come out and support local businesses. Adam Trinkel of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District says 67 cents of every dollar spent at a local business is then returned to the community.

Small Business Weekend in Evansville continues Sunday, and shoppers have less than a month to get their holiday shopping done before Christmas.

(This story was originally published on November 28, 2020)

