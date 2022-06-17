(WEHT)- The temperatures are rising, which isn’t surprising, and some might even say it feels like a tropical heatwave in the Tri-State. But despite high temperatures and seemingly even higher humidity, Tri-Staters young and old came to area summer festivals like Haubstadt’s Sommerfest and Henderson’s WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival.

Sommerfest leader Greg Harpenau says the muggy weather is a familiar foe for the Gibson County festival, given that the fest itself is dedicated to the beginning of Summer. Still, Harpenau says they’re prepared for whatever the weather throws at them, meaning extra shipments of water and ice to keep everyone cool and safe.

Some, like Shellie Kyle, say they enjoy coming to the Sommerfest, calling it a de facto high school reunion- but she tries to find a shady spot to wait until the sun goes down. Otherwise, Kyle says the lemon shakeups help her feel cool.

Meanwhile, officials in Henderson are also working hard to keep volunteers at the WC Handy Fest cool, also meaning extra ice and water and switching shifts to keep people from being in the heat for too long. Longtime blues fest-goers say the summer heat is just part of the ambiance, explaining that people don’t exactly flock to Alaska for blues music.

Back in Haubstadt, some vendors like American Legion post member Mike Weber says he prefers the warmer temperatures to some of the cooler Sommerfests in the past. Still, while he appreciates the soft drink sales, he says he’d prefer it if the weather was “about ten degrees cooler.”