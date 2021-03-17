Tri-State celebrating St. Patrick’s Day amid pandemic

(WEHT)- A year after it became one of the first holidays disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Patrick’s Day is here again.

A study from the National Retail Federation showed that while average holiday spending has remained steady, the percentage of Americans expected to celebrate the holiday this year has dipped to its lowest level in over a decade.

Matt Madden, the manager at O’Brian’s Sports Bar and Grill in Evansville, says he doesn’t just blame the pandemic. Madden says that while the pandemic certainly played a role, he adds that people just want to go out with friends again.

Madden also says this St. Patrick’s Day at O’Brian’s is more subdued than in years past. Instead of bagpipers, food, and drink specials, Madden says the bar will only have a few food and drink specials.

In Boonville, T F owner Terry Fortune is celebrating the holiday with a new ice cream flavor of the month: Lucky Charms. Fortune says they made their first batch of the ice cream Tuesday night and unveiled it in time for the holiday. Fortune says that if the new flavor is a success, they might just find room on the menu for it.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)