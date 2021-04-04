Some Tri-State churches celebrate Easter with in-person services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What a difference a year makes! When Easter Sunday rolled around last year, the COVID-19 pandemic was only just beginning locally and churches were left scrambling to find ways to celebrate Easter safely.

With in-person services largely out of the question due to crowd size and social distancing restrictions, many local churches instead opted for drive-in services in parking lots at Eastland Mall in Evansville or Showplace Cinemas in Newburgh.

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise and as people begin to feel more comfortable going out, some Evansville churches like Rhythm Church and Bethel Church opted to have in-person services Sunday for Easter.

Rhythm Church pastor Caleb Clark says there’s something particular about being Christian that lends itself to in-person worship, adding he prefers in-person over the drive-in services they opted for last year.

Bethel Church pastor Prince Samuel says it’s great to be back in church, seeing other people, even if they’re behind a mask. However, Samuel says the process of returning to in-person services hasn’t been smooth. Samuel notes that while they started returning to in-person services after several months of drive-in services, they had to return to the parking lot last Fall after an uptick in cases.

But as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue, churches are hopeful they won’t have to return to the parking lots again.

(This story was originally published on April 4, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

