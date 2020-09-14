Tri-State colleges receive regional honors

(WEHT) — Two regional colleges were honored by U.S. News and World Report today.

The University of Evansville was named the number four college in the Midwest, while Kentucky Wesleyan College earned recognition as Best Regional College in the South and Top Performer in social mobility.

The Best Colleges Rankings is published annually by U.S. News and World Report and recognizes public and private higher education institutions across the nation.

The list is compiled by analyzing college data, including student retention, graduation rates, class sizes, acceptance rates and more.

“The recognition we have received is a true testament to the quality of education at UE and a tribute to our outstanding and dedicated faculty,” said president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “We are committed to providing a transformative higher education experience and a foundation that prepares each student for a changing world.”

UE climbed two spots from last year’s report.

The university also received accolades for being the number two college for veterans in the Midwest.

Kentucky Wesleyan achieved the highest ranking among Kentucky regional colleges at number 18 in the South as a Best Regional College.

Regional Colleges focus on institutions that provide undergraduate education but grant fewer than 50 percent of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

The Top Performers in Social Mobility indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.

“Kentucky Wesleyan is elated to again be recognized as a top regional college by U.S. News & World Report,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “Our faculty, staff, students and extended community can take great pride in knowing their college is highly regarded by national outlets. These accolades and superior rankings are the result of a continued commitment to excellence by everyone affiliated with KWC.”

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)