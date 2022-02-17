(WEHT) – In a community always on the move, many people in the area found ways to pay it forward to others on “Random Act of Kindness” Day.

The Evansville Protestant Home took part in the day by serving breakfast to first responders.

“We want to really show our appreciation because everything that they do is very important to us so it was our way of giving back,” Janes Bacon, activity director for Evansville Protestant Home said. “We actually went out and actually deliver some of the bags today for people who couldn’t make it in today because of the down pour.”

There were other people in the giving spirit as well including customers at a McDonalds in Henderson, KY. Michelle Leverette, general manager for the McDonalds on Green St. says she loves seeing golden moments at the “golden arches”.

“We’ve had some pay it forwards where they’ll come to the drive thru and the person in front of them will take care of the person behind them the customers, when they come to the window and find out that somebody has paid for their food, they are ecstatic,” Leverette said. “It just completely made our day and then we love to see the smiles on their face. It’s almost like a golden moment.”

Leverette says her and her staff as well as her supervisors try to find ways to spread kindness in the community as well.

“A lot of times, every couple months we go over to the fire department and we donate muffins, blueberry muffin, cookies,” Leverette said. “We’ve donated at the hospital several times. We’ve been to the police station. So they really pay it forward to their community in general as well.”

For staff at the Evansville Protestant Home, the event they had been put on before but they haven’t been able to do the event over the last two years due to COVID. For them it was important to make everyone feel special.

“You never know what people are going through and I think everyone should be appreciated whether you know it or not and we definitely appreciate everyone who comes here. who we have to work with,” Bacon said. “We all get along well and they come and they appreciate us as well so it’s just always very important to give back to your community.”

Both Bacon and Leverette agree that spreading acts of kindness can really help someone have a better day and anytime they can do that, they will.