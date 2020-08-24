Tri-State companies named among top 125 places to work in Indiana

(WEHT)- Several Tri-State businesses were honored as the Indiana Chamber of Commerce released its list of the top 125 places to work in 2020.

The list is broken down among four categories: small, medium, large, and major. ECS Solutions in Evansville came in at #40 in the small company list, which includes businesses with between 15 and 74 employees.

Two businesses: Lochmueller Group, Inc. in Evansville and Heritage Federal Credit Union in Newburgh finished #7 and #29 among medium companies, which have between 75 and 249 employees.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

