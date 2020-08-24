(WEHT)- Several Tri-State businesses were honored as the Indiana Chamber of Commerce released its list of the top 125 places to work in 2020.
The list is broken down among four categories: small, medium, large, and major. ECS Solutions in Evansville came in at #40 in the small company list, which includes businesses with between 15 and 74 employees.
Two businesses: Lochmueller Group, Inc. in Evansville and Heritage Federal Credit Union in Newburgh finished #7 and #29 among medium companies, which have between 75 and 249 employees.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Tri-State companies named among top 125 places to work in Indiana
- More COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-State schools
- Employee at Aleris dies in accident
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces eviction relief fund
- Mayor Winnecke appoints new EWSU Director