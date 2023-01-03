WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Despite Republicans failing in multiple rounds of voting to elect a speaker, the four Congressman of the Tri-State have continued to back Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

According to the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. McCarthy received votes from Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Brett Guthrie and James Comer of Kentucky, as well as Michael Bost of Illinois.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries received the most votes in all three rounds of voting, but no nominee was able to win over a majority. Outside the local Tri-State, Illinois Rep. Mary Miller was one of over a dozen Republicans that opposed McCarthy and voted for Jim Jordan.

After adjourning for the day, the House agreed to return at noon Wednesday.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this report.