(WEHT) – The world has changed a lot since the spring of 1944 but one thing that hasn’t changed is the love between Bill and Aileen Hupp.

The Tri-state couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary with their kids, grandkids, great grandkids, and even great-great grandkids Saturday.

Aileen says despite being together so long they haven’t fought about much.

The Hupps got married just before they turned 20. They’ll turn 97 later this year.