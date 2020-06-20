Tri-State crosses 100 COVID-19 deaths

(WEHT)- The Tri-State now has 102 confirmed COVID-19 deaths after four new fatalities were confirmed Friday.

Hopkins and Warrick County have 62 total deaths, combined. Nearly 60 new cases have been reported across the Kentucky Tri-State area since Monday, including 25 cases in Daviess County alone.

Perry County confirmed a death in a long term care facility as it added its ninth case since Monday. Warrick and Dubois counties have each added eight cases as well.

Edwards County is the only county in the Illinois Tri-State area not to have a confirmed case this week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS