Tri-State events, football games continue despite storms

(WEHT) – Before all the rain moved in Friday night, many people took advantage of the warmer temperatures to enjoy a night out.

In Newburgh, the first ever Halloween Illuminations lit up the Rivertown Trail.

“Halloween Illuminations kind of came from an event in another city where they have a lot of carved pumpkins, and so this is the first year we have done it,” explained Amber Kelley from Historic Newburgh Inc. “It is smaller than you would see in any other city you’ve been too, but we hope to grow it every year especially after a great response from the community.”

Officials say the self-guided COVID-friendly experience lights up the woods along the red bridge area of the trail. Ghosts, pumpkins and spooky lights were all on display.

Tickets were $5 dollars per person and all of the proceeds go towards Historic Newburgh Inc.

Meanwhile on Evansville’s west side, the Mater Dei and Reitz game went on despite a lightning delay. Many say they wouldn’t let the rain stop them, just ask Wendell Burkhart who’s been selling booster tickets for 20 years.

“We’re going to plan on doing it, and then if something happens at the last minute we’re going to call an audible and decide not to do it,” said Burkhart, who’s on the Reitz Big Blue Booster Board of Directors.

Other fans say they wouldn’t miss the game even if it meant they wouldn’t stay dry.

“I’m really excited to be here, even though it’s going to rain we are going to be here rain or shine. It’s a really big game and we are all excited,” said Mater Dei freshman Ella Utley.

Back in Newburgh – much optimism for the weather.

“So if there is really strong winds, or lightning, we will shut it down but as of right now we plan to go on all night,” said Kelley.

Halloween Illuminations Newburgh was so popular it's been expanded this weekend and tickets are still available.