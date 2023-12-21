HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Could a potential ban on genetically modified organism (GMO) corn products by Mexico have impacts here at home? Well, Tri-State farmers say when it comes to those potential impacts, it’s not a matter of “If”, but “When”.

“Any global issue that would knock out a portion of our crop is going to affect the local price,” explains Hans Schmitz, Conservation Agronomist with the Purdue Extension.

Schmitz says the local corn market is prepared for impacts that may arise should Mexico ban GMO corn products from the U.S.

“It would shock the system,” says Schmitz, “and then we would have to see what kind of aftershocks we would experience from there, whether to the positive or to the negative.”

Schmitz says a ban would impact market pricing on corn. Jeff Nalley, Farm Director for the Cromwell Ag Radio Network, says Mexico will see impacts, too.

“Mexico is not sufficient in corn,” explains Nalley. “They’ve got a livestock industry that they count on to feed their people. They don’t have enough corn to feed their livestock.”

Nalley says Mexico’s fear of health concerns of GMO products is not valid, and says science does not show any impacts to human health.

“If there was a concern for the safety of these products, U.S. farmers wouldn’t be raising it,” says Nalley. “Because those farmers that raise those crops also consume the same food that every other consumer does.”

While specific impacts are not known, both Schmitz and Nalley believe they could be felt sooner rather than later.

“The response to that would be pretty immediate,” says Schmitz. “If this plays out,” adds Nalley, “it has a trade implication. If we can’t hold our neighbor’s feet to the fire in a trade deal, then what does that say for the rest of the world?”

Nalley says he believes Mexico will be hurt more than the United States in this potential ban, however, Schmitz says that with nearly a quarter of America’s corn products going to Mexico alone, that there will be at least some repercussions by this potential ban.