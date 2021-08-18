Tri-State farms awarded Hoosier Homestead Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 73 family farms with a Hoosier Homestead Award on Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair, recognizing their family’s longstanding commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

“Agriculture has always been and continues to be a vital and thriving industry in our state,” Lieutenant Governor Crouch said. “I always look forward to honoring these Hoosier Homestead Award recipients on their family’s commitment to their farm, community and heritage.”

Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

“Each of these Hoosier Homestead farms have such a unique and important story behind them,” Kettler said. “Managing and operating a farm is no simple task, and I commend each of the families that receive this award for their dedication and devotion to agriculture.”

The following Tri-State farms were awarded a Hoosier Homestead Award:

County Name Homestead Date Award Dubois Hoppenjans 1921 Centennial Dubois Lawrence Gutgsell 1910 Centennial Gibson Hardiman/Lyles/Nolcox/Solomon 1915 Centennial Vanderburgh Henry Schlensker 1870 Sesquicentennial Vanderburgh Niederhaus/Karch 1839 Sesquicentennial

Since the program’s inception in 1976, nearly 6000 families have received the award.