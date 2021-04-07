Tri-State festival planning return in 2021

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials in Mt. Vernon announce the return of a popular event.

River Days 2021 will be held September 10 and 11 and feature food and craft vendors as well as the Smoke on the Ohio BBQ Competition.

“Obviously, due to the ever changing and unforeseen COVID restrictions, some demonstrations, activities & entertainment may not be able to take place this year as they have in past; however, the committee is working to incorporate as much as we possibly can for 2021 even if the schedule is altered from the norm,” officials wrote on Facebook.

The committee adds they’re excited to bring the event back.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)