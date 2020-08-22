Tri-State fire department receives federal funding

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Corydon Civil Defense Fire & Rescue has received over $300,000 in federal funding to purchase a new firefighting tanker truck.

The new truck will replace the 1977 unit currently in use. The fire department says the tanker truck responds to 90 percent of the calls they receive but the aging truck has been out of service during major emergencies. Corydon Civil Service operates out of one station with five pieces of apparatus, covering 55 square miles. In 2019, it responded to 277 incidents.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

