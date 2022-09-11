TRI-STATE (WEHT) — All around the Tri-State, first responding agencies are looking back over two decades at the tragic events that unfolded on U.S. soil. Local agencies remember the men and women that lost their lives that day, and are now sharing their thoughts and memories from what happened.

The Central City Police Department Facebook:

“On September 11th 2001 America lost 2,565 men, women and children, 343 firefighters (including a chaplain and two paramedics) of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department (PAPD), 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), 8 emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private emergency medical services, 3 New York State Court Officers, 1 Patrolman from the New York Fire Patrol and 1 Special Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the World Trade Center attack.

Today we honor all those who lost their lives 21 years ago. And our hearts continue to go out to the families and survivors who are still affected today.”

The Mount Vernon Police Department shared these images of law enforcement officers standing with American Flags on a busy overpass. The social media post only had two words, “Never Forget”.



(Courtesy: Mt. Vernon Police Department)

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office shared this image with a quote of former President George W. Bush:

“One of the worst days in American history saw some of the bravest acts in American history. We’ll always honor the heroes of 9/11. Here at this hallowed place, we pledge that we will never forget their sacrifice.”

-George W. Bush

(Courtesy: Posey County Sheriff’s Office)

The McCutchanville Fire Department posted this statement to Facebook earlier this morning:

“21 years ago the world seemed to stop turning. If you ask any American I’m willing to bet they can recall exactly what they were doing at the time the world was shaken to the core.

September 11th 2001……. A total of 2,996 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks, including the 19 terrorist hijackers aboard the four airplanes. Citizens of 78 countries died in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

At the World Trade Center, 2,763 died after the two planes slammed into the twin towers. That figure includes 343 firefighters 8 EMS personnel, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who were struggling to complete an evacuation of the buildings and save the office workers trapped on higher floors.

At the Pentagon, 189 people were killed, including 64 on American Airlines Flight 77, the airliner that struck the building. On Flight 93, 44 people died when the plane crash-landed in Pennsylvania.

Today we stop to remember all of those lives lost in the attacks on America. Today we will stand tall and unite with one another. Shake the hand of a stranger in line at the grocery, help the elderly crossing a busy street, or perhaps you just share a smile with a passerby.“

“UNITED WE STAND!“

(Courtesy: McCutchanville Fire Department)

Further up the state, Indiana Department of Homeland Security also made a comment today. A spokesperson says, “Today we observe the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, and we recognize the First Responders who sacrificed everything to save thousands of lives.”

The caption was posted with an image of an American Flag waving across the sky.

The Madisonville Police Department shared an image of a NYPD officer responding to the wreckage on September 11. This is what they posted along with it:

“One of the worst days in America’s history saw some of the bravest acts in Americans’ history.

Today we remember….

8 EMTS/Paramedics

60 Police Officers

343 Firefighters

2997 Civilians

Even the smallest act of service, the smallest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.”

The Henderson Fire Department’s ‘Professional Firefighters Honor Guard’ had a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of September 11. They currently are inviting everyone to come to Station 3 throughout the day to visit their memorial. Click here to watch the full ceremony.

(Courtesy: Henderson Professional Firefighters Honor Guard)

Some members of the Fire Department also participated in the ‘9/11 Heroes Run’ in Madisonville to honor the service and sacrifice related to September 11th, 2001. That event happened Saturday night.



In the photo(s): Firefighter Isaac Damrath, Engineer Andrew Deardorff, Fire Chief Scott Foreman, and Engineer Tanner Simon, and Stephanie Simon who also ran the race (and the Simon family). [Courtesy: Henderson Fire Department)

The Evansville Police Department changed their Facebook cover photo and released this statement as follows:

“Never Forget”

“Some of us experienced the events of 09/11/2001 while on station at EPD Headquarters. Though we did have limited access to internet, as I recall, “live-stream” news as we know it was not available; no Facebook, no Twitter. Information that a “small plane” hit one tower of the World Trade Center prompted us to locate one of the few department televisions able to broadcast local channels, then moved it near a window where there was reception. This is how we witnessed the aftermath of the World Trade Center’s North Tower on fire, attack on the South Tower and subsequent collapse, disintegration of the North Tower, plane crashing into the Pentagon and a fourth plane plunging into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. And while we will never forget the horror of that day, the overwhelming shock and grief, we realize as time passes, there are those who don’t share the memory and impact of that experience. So many brave souls that day; first responders–fire, police, EMTs–but also regular citizens, all whose individual stories we will never hear.”

(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

The Perry Township Fire Department are at the USI overpass, displaying an American Flag as a reminder of September 11.

“To Honor is to Remember. Members of Perry Township will be on the USI overpass throughout the day in remembrance of the events of 9/11,” they posted on social media.

(Courtesy: Perry Township Fire Department)

Eyewitness News will be updating this as more local agencies share in remembrance of September 11, 2001.