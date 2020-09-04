Tri-State Food Bank holds food collection event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Tri-State Food Bank collected food to fight hunger across the area at Eastland Mall Friday.
Organizers say the most needed items are peanut butter, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, and pasta.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)
