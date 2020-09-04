Tri-State Food Bank holds food collection event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Tri-State Food Bank collected food to fight hunger across the area at Eastland Mall Friday.

Organizers say the most needed items are peanut butter, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, and pasta.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories