HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Local families in need of food for the holidays may be in luck, as the Tri-State Food Bank is holding a mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field later today.

The food distribution event will get underway at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until Noon, or until supplies last. There are income eligibility guidelines for those participating, for example, a family of four must have a yearly income of 43,650 or less to qualify.

There is a limit of two food boxes per family. For more information about the event, visit the Tri-State Food Bank Facebook page.