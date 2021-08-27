Tri-State Food Bank prepares for Hunger Action Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– September is Hunger Action Month where people across the nation band together to fight to end hunger.

Even though it’s not quite September, Eyewitness News is getting a head start to help out as much as we can as we partner with Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville to fill up as many trucks as we can.

Officials at the food bank say with the pandemic, they have seen an uptick of people needing food all across the Tri-State. They prefer monetary donations because they can take one dollar and stretch it to cover seven meals.

One driver has been delivering food now for a year and she says it is a rewarding job.

“They’re all excited when I pull in. They’re ready. I get unloaded. As I unload they’re just waiting,” said Angie Kuhr, food truck driver for the food bank. “I feel like I am helping people and I enjoy doing that. I love my job here at try state food bank”

You can donate here or text GIVE25 to 71777. The food bank serves nearly every county in our area.