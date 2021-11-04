Tri-State Food Bank receives large donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will help put food on the table for hundreds of Tri-State families.

A donation from the church provided 24 pallets of non-perishable food to the Tri-State Food Bank on Monday. Glenn Roberts, the Executive Director of the Tri-State Food Bank told Eyewitness News that donations like these are important now more than ever.

“We’re seeing all sorts of disruptions in the supply chain, and again the grocery store prices are going up on these staple items and people are not able to afford them,” said Roberts. “This will go so far to help them put a good holiday meal on their table, and through the holidays.”

Back in September, Eyewitness News partnered with the Tri-State Food Bank in helping feed families throughout the area in an initiative we called the Tri-State-FillUp. Thanks to the donations from viewers at home, we were able to raise more than $8,000, allowing us to fill up two trucks. The first truck is preparing to make its delivery on November 15.