Tri-State grocery stores, shoppers preparing for Thanksgiving

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s crunch time for shoppers to get their Thanksgiving needs and for stores to keep their shelves stocked with just days to go before the holiday.

While the Sureway Supermarket location on Green St. in Henderson still had popular seasonal items like turkeys and stuffing, Grant Duckworth, a manager at the store, says they’ve been receiving bulk items from their warehouse to make sure they have what they need.

And it’s not just food that’s flying off store shelves. Duckworth also says they’ve been continuously replacing paper goods, like toilet paper, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase both locally and nationally. Duckworth adds that the store is expecting to get even busier before the holiday.

Walmart says the number of consumers who plan to host extended family and friends for Thanksgiving has dropped four percent this year but a study from LendingTree says Americans are spending 53 percent more on Thanksgiving meals this year.

Still, some people like Tony Butler say that while COVID-19 is a serious problem, they still plan on having a Thanksgiving gathering with family, even if that gathering is smaller this year.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

