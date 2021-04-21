Tri-State hospital honors COVID-19 victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ascension St Vincent has three new trees on campus to honor the local lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital officials blessed the trees during a ceremony that honored those who died and the people who cared for them, including Heather Rieber.

Rieber lost her husband, Justin, to the virus on Halloween when he was 39 years old.

Rieber says her daughter, work family at St Vincent and her faith carry her forward.

“Christ is the center of our lives; our marriage was based on that,” Rieber said. “One verse that I always quote a lot or read a lot is Jeremiah 29:11 that God has a plan for us. Me and my 14-year-old daughter, we’re going to be just fine and that’s what Justin would want us to do.”

The trees were planted in the Daughters of Charity Prayer Garden.

Hospital officials felt Earth Week was the perfect time to add to the garden.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)