Tri-State hospital recognized for infant, maternal health

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- The Women’s Hospital was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association Wednesday for their commitment to infant and maternal health as part of the first annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

The program is funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN Grant and seeks to implement the delivery of the best care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognizes hospitals for excellence in key drivers for infant and maternal health.

The Women’s Hospital earned the distinction for implementing best practices in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, and obstetric hemorrhage.



For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: