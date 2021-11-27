Tri-State kicks off holiday season with Small Business Saturday, 12 Days of Christmas

(WEHT)- It may not be silver bells or chestnuts roasting on an open fire but it’s sounding a lot like Christmas in the Tri-State as shoppers hit the streets for Small Business Saturday.

Josh Armstrong from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District says this is the busiest day of the year for many local merchants, noting the majority of their profits come from the holiday season. Armstrong notes there are many reasons to shop local this year, saying “you’re supporting your neighbors, not a mutual fund,” also saying local shops often have a better selection and better service than traditional big-box stores.

But as Evansville celebrates Small Business Saturday, Owensboro is already celebrating its 12 Days of Christmas, featuring an artificial ice rink behind the Owensboro Convention Center. Jamie Scheffer says the rink people have an “urge” to go out and do things, also saying the rink gives them a safe way to do that amid the pandemic.

Jamie O’Flynn says the rink reminds her of her childhood going to Owensboro’s Winter Wonderland and brought her cousins from Arkansas to the rink to share the holiday joy.

The rink will be open until the first week of January.