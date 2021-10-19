Tri-State lawmaker raising awareness about breast cancer

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A local lawmaker is using her voice to spread awareness about breast cancer.

Melinda Gibbons Prunty represents Kentucky’s 15th House District serving Muhlenberg and part of Hopkins counties. She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. When she was diagnosed, she sought out the advice of a friend who is an RN and had also had breast cancer. The friend told her important questions to ask.

Eyewitness News spoke to Representative Prunty, you can view the interview in the video player above.