Tri-State lawmakers respond to $2.2 trillion stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) — President Trump signed the largest emergency relief bill in U.S. history Friday.

Help is now on the way for millions of Americans and the country’s healthcare system. Money will go toward small businesses, hospitals, unemployment benefits and American families. Indiana Eighth District Representative Larry Bucshon says the healthcare piece is important to him since he is a cardiologist.

“I think if you talk to hospitals, which I have over the last week in my Congressional district, they’re still short somewhat on personal, protective equipment. They’re concerned about ventilators, they’re concerned about masks, gowns, but also just bed space if we do have a worst case scenario,” Bucshon said.



“It’s a bipartisan bill, and the American people are hurting both medically and financially and we needed to act.” Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN)

Kentucky congressman James Comer says he believes the bill helps Americans affected by the coronavirus by putting money into the pockets of workers and families and supporting small businesses.

“We are responding to the rising response in health care needs with more supplies and financial aid for our struggling hospitals.” Congressman James Comer (R) Kentucky

