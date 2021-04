LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The McLean County man arrested in connection to the Capitol riot on January 6 pleaded not guilty Friday, according to federal documents.

Jordan Revlett faces charges of unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry on Capitol grounds. He is due back in court in June.

He is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)