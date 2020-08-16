Tri-State man sentenced in theft case arrested for burglary, theft in Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WEHT)- Andrew Elpers, one of the men sentenced in a 2016 theft case in the Tri-State, was arrested in Greeneville, Tenn. after reportedly trying to steal a John Deere tractor.

Elpers pleaded guilty to money laundering and interstate transport of stolen goods in 2016 and reportedly helped move more than 30 stolen vehicles, mostly construction equipment. Elpers reportedly worked alongside his father, Thomas, as well as Jordan Wedel and Jason Habermel.

Then-Union County Judge Executive Jody Jenkins was later indicted on four charges of honest services fraud after reportedly solicited and received kickbacks from Habermel during the purchase of heavy equipment tied to the theft ring. Jenkins died in 2018, months before his trial date.

Authorities in Tennessee say Elpers was located after they tracked down two phone numbers provided by his dog’s ID tag. Elpers reportedly admitted to cutting the lock on a gate in order to steal the tractor, valued at over $20,000. He now faces charges of burglarly and theft.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS