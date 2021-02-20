Tri-State man turns 101 years old

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- For Walton Stinson, 101 is the new 40 as he celebrated another birthday Saturday with Vivian, his wife of over 70 years, by his side.

The birthday celebration at the Villages at Hamilton Pointe comes as the facility is preparing to allow in-person visitations next week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Stinson’s children, Sandra Phillips and Bud Stinson, say not being able to visit their parents has been tough, adding that they’ve been unable to do many of the things for their parents as they did before the pandemic. Bud Stinson says not being there for his parents is adding more stress for everyone, including the staff.

Walton Stinson agrees, comparing being locked down at the facility to being a “groundhog in a hole.” Stinson adds that the situation has been terrible and “it still is.”

However, facility staff was able to gather the Stinson family for a small gathering Saturday for the milestone birthday, something Sandra Phillips called “surreal.”

(This story was originally published on February 20, 2021)