HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State man spent less than two minutes on a shopping spree inside Ruler Foods Wednesday.

William Creamer won a radio contest to get the shopping spree. The catch? Creamer had 105 seconds to take a shopping cart and fill it full of as many items as possible to try to reach the $500 total amount.

Creamer says he was thrilled to participate in the contest and will have a gift card to spend the rest of his winnings.

