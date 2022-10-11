(WEHT) – Last week, while many in the Tri-State walked West Franklin Street searching for their favorite fall festival food, one native made her Broadway debut.

Harrison High School and Indiana University graduate Emily Schultheis joined the rest of the original Broadway cast last Tuesday to start the run of Almost Famous The Musical.

Based on the Cameron Crowe movie, the musical follows the story of 15-year-old William Miller, an aspiring music journalist hired to write for Rolling Stone magazine.

Schultheis plays several parts, including Miller’s sister Anita Miller, played in the movie by Zooey Deschanel.

A 2011 Harrison High graduate, and 2014 Indiana University graduate Schultheis has been performing professionally for years touring the country.

Almost Famous the musical is in preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 45th Street in New York City.